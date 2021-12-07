Hyderabad: Encroachments, illegal parking gobble up roads in Borabanda

Hyderabad: Encroachment of footpaths and illegal parking of autos at the Borabanda bus stop creates problems for both the commuters and local residents.



The residents also face hardships with overflowing sewage, narrow roads, piles of garbage on roads.

Congress division president of Borabanda, B Ashok pointed out that drain at the Pochamma temple overflows regularly, creating problems for both residents and commuters. Though several complaints have been raised to authorities, the issue hasn't been solved yet.

"The roads are full of potholes in the area", he said, while requesting authorities to take up pothole-filling work. Ashok stated that autos were parking on roads at Borabanda bus stop causing inconvenience to commuters as the pathways were narrow.

The locals also allege that as footpaths are encroached by tea stalls and other establishments making it difficult for people to walk. A resident, M Goura Reddy said footpaths were completely occupied by shops, creating problems for the locals to use them. "We request authorities to clear the illegal establishments at Borabanda, he added.

The residents face stink problems with garbage dumped on roads near Snehapuri Colony which resembles a dump yard, as authorities are not acting to remove waste in the colony pathways, Reddy added.

Former president of Nukala Ramachandra Reddy Puram Welfare Association, MD Khadir, said illegal constructions continue to flourish in Borabanda. Authorities are not taking any action against such building activities. He charges the ruling party leaders of taking bribes for allowing unauthorized structures.

"A major problem in the area is overflowing drains," he said while requesting authorities to take up drain repair works soon.

