Hyderabad: Enrolment dips in govt junior colleges

Hyderabad: The first-year Intermediate enrolments in the government junior colleges have been very low so far, as against the last year, despite TSBIE extending the application date till July 31. According to TSBIE officials, 408 government junior colleges across the State recorded 59,463 enrolments against 77,211 last year. The dropout is due to the establishment of a large number of residential junior colleges in every district. Most students prefer admission in them.

Earlier, the contract junior lecturers, along with regular lecturers in government junior college, used to do door-to-door campaigns and enrol students in their respective colleges. This year hardly any campaigns have been conducted. This may be the reason.

“This year we received very low enrolment; last year around 320 students got enrolled in all streams. But this year we have seen a very low response due to a lack of teaching facilities, especially in science and commerce faculty. We have a lecturer crunch, said a lecturer of a government junior college in Kukatpally.

“A few lecturers and principals stated that although they have expected admissions to increase significantly this year, there was no response from students and parents. Every year we receive a good number of enrolments in government junior colleges. The board should organise a meeting with students and lecturers’ association and come out with a plan to improve the admissions.

Dr. P Madhusudhan Reddy, president, Telangana Government Junior Lecturers’ Association, said even though TSBIE has extended the admission date till July 31 very few enrolments have taken place across Telangana junior colleges, compared to last year. Many are preferring private colleges.”

‘It is because of the failure of TSBIE in not providing infrastructure. Till date textbooks have not reached the colleges. After the lapse of two months, the board has planned to appoint guest lectures. For two months no activities have taken place; who will join government colleges, he added.