Hyderabad: EPTRI inks MoU with Forest College

Gachibowli: The Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Forest College & Research Institute (FCRI)to collaborate in education, training, and research.

Adhar Sinha, Director General, EPTRI Adhar Sinha, and Priyanka Verghese, Dean, FCRI Priyanka Verghese signed and exchanged the MoU at a programme held in EPTRI.

Speaking on the occasion Adhar Sinha, said that the MoU will benefit both institutions.

Also, students will get exposure by working on live projects and collaborative research in the environment can be strengthened by the experts of both institutions.

Priyanka Verghese said that as both institutions are research-oriented ones, FCRI will extend support in the areas of forest-related studies for further strengthening of this vital sector.