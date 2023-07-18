Live
Hyderabad: Ex MP’s son Arvind Yadav booked for assaulting two people
Highlights
Hussaini Alam police informed that the incident took place during a family function to mark the Bonalu festival on Sunday
Arvind Yadav, son of a former MP Anjani Kumar Yadav stormed a house and assaulted inmates in Gollakidiki area in which two persons were injured. Police have registered a case against Arvind Yadav under section 147,148,455,307, r/w 149 IPC, and are investigating the matter. Hussaini Alam police informed that the incident took place during a family function to mark the Bonalu festival on Sunday. Arvind Yadav, also known as Tillu Yadav, was participating in an orchestra event with his friends.
However, some youth requested them to stop the music. Arvind Yadav attacked a youth identified as Srikanth with a beer bottle. This altercation escalated, leading to a heated argument between the two groups.
