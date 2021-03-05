Hyderabad: Fake job syndicate busted, two held

Madhapur: The sleuths of Cyberabad Special Operation Team (SOT) from Shamshabad Zone on Thursday busted a fake job racket and arrested two persons who cheated about 100 unemployed youth with false promises of providing jobs in Indian Railways.

The accused were identified as Sarvesh Sahu alias Ashok Kumar and Abdul Majid alias Srinivas. Two other accused, Mishra and Dinesh are absconding. Net cash of Rs 6 lakh, fake appointment letters and mobile phones were seized from their possession.

According to police, Majid created a fake Facebook account and started posting jobs pertaining to Railways, along with it he also attached his WhatsApp number. The aspirants who contacted Majid would be told to fill the form sent via WhatsApp and to deposit Rs 50,000 towards medical tests. Later, the aspirants would be told to travel to New Delhi to meet Sarvesh Sahu who instructs them to meet a person at Railway hospital. And then the aspirants would be declared fit for jo by Sahu.

Sahu sends fake appointment letters to the aspirants and as he knew that upon receiving the appointment letters the candidates will call him, he would be prepared for it and demands Rs 2 lakh." Said Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner.

The aspirants reach Delhi and collect the ID card but when they went for their joining, they realize that the entire work was fake, and they were cheated on a mass scale. In such a way, the gang cheated around 100 aspirants with crores of rupees.