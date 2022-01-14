Hyderabad: Fall in devotees visiting shrine at Srinagar Colony

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi, a large number of devotees visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Srinagar Colony, Banjara Hills, on Thursday. Speaking to The Hans India, Seshachari, a senior priest of the temple, said, "As it is believed that on the day of Vaikunta Ekadashi, the gate of Lord Vishnu's inner sanctum, also known as Vaikunta Dwaram, is opened. Devotees who observe fast on this day attain salvation. Earlier lakhs of devotees used to visit the shrine from early morning hours to perform special puja."

He said due to Covid pandemic this year the crowd was less. Around 40,000 people visited the 50-year-old temple. Puja started with 'Abhishekam' in early morning. Only those wearing masks were allowed; barricades were erected on the premises to ensure queue.

Devotees were asked to leave immediately after offering prayers. Police posted in the temple and temple staff ensured social distancing norms were followed. "For the past 10 years I have been visiting the temple. This year due to Covid there is no rush. Every year we use to wait for hours for darshan," said Sirisha, a devotee.