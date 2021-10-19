Hyderabad: Fee troubles far from over for HSPA

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad School Parents' Association(HSPA) has dared the State government to come for an open debate on its reported claim of following a fee-regulatory mechanism for schools in Telangana.

The Association joint secretary K Venkata Sainath on Monday said the State was misleading courts on the issue. When the question of why there was no mechanism, like professional colleges, to control fee hike, the government claimed the existence of similar regulations in the State, he said, adding that it had also claimed that it has been following the principles laid down to curb school fee in the High Court's judgment in the Nalanda case.

"The government was given three weeks to file a detailed counter. But, it is a clear case of misleading claiming the existence of a regulatory mechanism to curb school fee in the State," Sainath said. He further stated the HSPA condemns the government statement and challenges it to come for an open debate if any such law exists in Telangana.

"The government's statement clearly shows that it is backing private school managements and hence, misleading the High Court," Sainath alleged. The Association, meanwhile, welcomed the government order of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to put a cap on school fee according to the locality. It demanded the Telangana government to follow the DFRC mechanism set up by the AP government, and lauded AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for regulating school fee.