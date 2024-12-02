Hyderabad: Female Constable Hit by Car, Hacked to Death

A shocking incident unfolded in Hyderabad on Monday, December 2, 2024, when a female constable, Nagamani, was brutally murdered on the sidewalk.

While riding her bike from Rayapolu to Endlaguda as part of her daily duties, she was hit from behind by a speeding car.

The collision caused her to fall onto the road, and moments later, the attackers emerged from the car and stabbed her multiple times.

Nagamani suffered five severe stab wounds and died at the scene. The tragic incident, which occurred on a footpath, has stunned the entire Hyderabad.

Preliminary investigations suggest the attack may be linked to her recent inter-caste marriage. Constable Nagamani had married her partner just 15 days ago, against her family's wishes. It is believed that this marriage, which was opposed by her family, led to ongoing conflicts at home.

Nagamani, who worked as a constable at the Hayat Nagar Police Station, was originally from Ibrahimpatnam Manneguda. She was on her way from Manneguda to Ibrahimpatnam when the incident occurred.

While there are rumors suggesting that her brother might be involved in the crime, the police have not confirmed this. A murder case has been filed, and investigations ar