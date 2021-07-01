Hyderabad: Financial crunch hobbles 2BHK works across city

Hyderabad: The work of double bedroom houses (2bhk) is moving at a snail pace in the City. Most of them have hit the hurdle block as amenities including water, sewage and electricity connections are yet to be provided.

As against the State government's aim of constructing one lakh houses, work of 80,000 has almost been finished or at a final stage. Of them 60,000 have been completed, but waiting for electrical, water and sewage connections.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, with a series of inauguration, around 3,000 2BHKs have been allotted to beneficiaries. A few more houses are geared up for inauguration.

Construction of these houses has been hampered due a financial crunch. As such the water, power and sewage facilities are getting delayed, an official told The Hans India on condition of anonymity.

As the civic body is in a financial crisis, the 2 BHK work is on at a slow pace. If water, electricity and sewage connections are given it will be finished, he added.

Said an official: There are already pending bills to contractors of Rs 600 crore. To take up the remaining work the civic body needs an additional amount. We are waiting for sanction of funds to resume the work.