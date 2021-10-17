Hyderabad: Fipola exclusive store now at Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Fipola Retail India, a South India-based, omnichannel D2C (Direct to consumer) meat and seafood retail brand is spreading its wings in India. It offers an unlimited choice of meats, fish, poultry, lamb, goat, cuts and flavours.



The Chennai-based start-up, founded in 2016, targets to emerge as the biggest meat sale in the country and in Telangana. Fipola started its journey in Hyderabad with 14 outlets by opening an Exclusive Store at Road No 10, Banjara Hills recently. The store is a contemporary, slick, one of its kind meat store with 100 per cent international look and standards. Featuring a gravy station, an imported cheese counter, a charcuterie station, a marinades section, a never before selection of cold cuts, imported meats and one of a kind carving station where they will carve the meat to the customer's preference.

Fipolo is widely lauded for its quality supply of raw non-veg products including processed non-veg food to the consumers, at affordable prices.

We offer the best in the world: Sushil Kanugolu, CEO

Speaking to The Hans India, Sushil Kanugolu, Founder and CEO of Fipola takes pride to say, 'Fipola Exclusive is by far the best meat retail store in India and there is no other store like it in the country. 'Having benchmarked our standards and expectations to world competition, we have churned out a product, which we truly believe is the best in the country.'

Fipolo is expanding to 65 plus stores across South India by December end, 2021 and 200 Stores in Pan India by 2022. Now Fipola has 14 new outlets in Hyderabad. Retail stores also act as delivery hubs, where meat is freshly cut and packed once the order is placed. 'Our retail stores are modern, air conditioned, hygienic and odourless, creating an unmatched meat shopping experience,' he stated.

Hyderabad far ahead in food-loving: Sanjoy Kumar, COO

Hyderabad is far beyond in terms of food-loving compared to any other city in South India and love for non-vegetarian is much high in the city, said Dr Sanjoy Kumar, COO.

He further said, "We are glad that Fipola is here with a lot of new products. We launched products as per Andhra Pradesh and Telangana peoples' tastes. So far, the city did not have many meat retailers in organised sectors and we are glad to explore in most of the regions. We got tremendous response from the market in just three months.'

Sanjoy Kumar informed that they are launching the first ever 'Meat on Wheels' (a mobile meat store) by October month end to the consumers of Hyderabad, targeting to enter large communities and apartments. With a 94 per cent retention rate of our repeat customers and a database of 4.5 lakhs plus customers, Fipola is positive that its advancement will reap fruit in the coming expansion. 50% customer order online, at www.fipola.in & Mobile app, whereas the other 50% uses the retail stores for their meat rations.