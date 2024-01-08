Live
Hyderabad: Fire breaks out from tiffin centre in Santoshnagar
Hyderabad: Panic triggered among residents after a fire broke out at a tiffin centre in Old Santosh Nagar area of Hyderabad on Sunday. However, no casualties were reported. Fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately upon receiving information and started the efforts to bring the fire under control.
According to Ranjit, assistant district fire officer, Hyderabad, “Flames broke out initially. No casualties were reported.” It is to mention here that two days ago, a fire broke out in an under-construction building in Hyderabad’s Gajularamaram area.
