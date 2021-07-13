Hyderabad: Fire breaks out plywood warehouse in Balanagar

A major fire broke out from a plywood warehouse here at Prerani Industries plywood godown here at Rangareddy Nagar of Gandhi Nagar industrial area under Balanagar police station limits on Tuesday.



Locals alerted by the thick smoke billowing from the warehouse and alerted the fire department. The fire fighters rushed to the place to put out the fire. Officials said that the fire was difficult to douse due to the plywood sheets in the warehouse.

"A short-circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire which spread like a wild fire due to the plywood sheets," the officials added.

Meanwhile, the police also reached the spot and took up the investigation. A case has been registered by the police.