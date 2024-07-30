Hyderabad: Food Safety task force team raids restaurants following complaints

Hyderabad: Following the complaints, the Task Force of the Food Safety department of Telangana conducted raids at two restaurants in the city and identified the violations as per the FSS (Food Safety and Standard) Act.

The raids were conducted after receiving complaints on the FoSCoS app. The team inspected two restaurants to assess the hygiene of the food and the cleanliness of the premises. According to the Food Safety department, the complaints were received for Mehraab restaurant in Rajendranagar, Upperpally, and Indian Darbar restaurant in Narayanguda, Amberpet. During the raids, violations were found at the restaurants.

During the inspection at Mehraab restaurant, the concerned Food Safety officer identified violations as per the FSS Act, 2006, and Rules and Regulations Act, 2011. It was disclosed that a notice will be issued to the premises, and further action shall be taken accordingly.

A complaint was also received against the Indian Darbar restaurant. During the raid at this food outlet, which is one of the well-known restaurants in Hyderabad, the team identified violations as per the FSS Act, 2006, and Rules and Regulations Act, 2011.

Earlier, the Task Force team inspected the eateries located in the Begum Bazar area. They inspected Bal Kishan Milk Bhandar, Simrats Dhaba, Jodhpur Mithai Ghar, and Shyam Singh Chat Bhandar and found various food safety violations.

So far, raids have been conducted at many restaurants, hotels, PGs, and supermarkets in Hyderabad, uncovering numerous irregularities. The team found hygiene issues and noted the use of expired products.