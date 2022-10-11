Hyderabad: For city Waterlogging remains a never-ending issue

Hyderabad: Following the erratic rain lashing the city from the past three days, several areas in the city are reeling under severe waterlogging disrupting normal life. Several low-lying areas are left inundated with knee-deep water causing nightmare among residents. Residents allege that the officials have ignored the seriousness of waterlogging and have taken no step to prevent water inundation.

The rainwater has increased from ankle to knee-level in various areas, reaching upto 3-feet in several areas of the city. Officials were seen trying their best to drain out water, but the on-off rains again lead to inundation. Along with rainwater, dirty water gushing out of manholes and drainage systems has also being creating a double whammy among residents.

Several colonies in Tolichowki, Saroor Nagar, parts of Old city and various other low-lying areas are still reeling in rainwater. Moreover, a large number of residential apartments in Manikonda, Serilingampally, Nanakramguda, Punjagutta, Yousufguda, Begumpet, Secunderabad saw its cellar inundated and vehicles submerged. The residents were seen pumping out the water everyday.

Residents and activists have raised objections on the works carried out by the Municipal Corporation. They said the flooding of water was the same compared to previous years and pointed out that though spending crores of rupees to prevent inundation, there has been no respite.

According to a social activist, it has been observed that in the last few years, heavy rains have been lashing the city within a short span, resulting in flooding of several localities including Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Karwan, Nanal Nagar, and Hakeempet in Karwan like never before. Asif Hussain Sohial, a social activist alleged that the civic authorities are not taking any action even after we registered multiple complaints. "The residents must unite and raise their voice against the public representatives. With the upcoming elections, they must ask the representatives to solve the problem of water inundation or to choose NOTA in the upcoming election," said Asif Hussain.

Shaik Irfan, a resident of Virasath Nagar said, "The rainwater which flooded in the streets is still stagnant. We are afraid that the whole locality may flood if it rains heavily similarly like Hyderabad floods on October 13, 2020," he added.

Mohammed Ahmed, activist at Old city said, "The government has been sanctioning works and releasing the amount, but due to the negligence of GHMC officials, the works have not been completed, and the government is being blamed. The government must take serious action against the officials and contractors for incomplete works and the quality of work done by GHMC," he added.

"Water inundation in my locality has turned regular during every heavy rain. There is no relief from water logging and no preventive measures are being taken up by the civic body," said M Sudhir, resident of Saroor Nagar.

Moreover, almost all major nalas are overflowing with rainwater even as the stormwater drainage system has been turned into a sewer system and has been overflooding across localities with dirty water gushing out of manholes.