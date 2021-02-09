Hyderabad: Forest nod for all road works by March 15

Adarsh Nagar: Somesh Kumar, the Chief Secretary to Government of Telangana, on Monday assured the Secretary, Rural Development, GOI, that the State government would take all necessary measures to complete forest clearances for the road works under Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) by March 15.

Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, RD, GoI, along with forest department officials held a video conference with all the State Chief Secretaries on forest clearances to take up road works under PMGSY and road connectivity projects in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism.

The Chief Secretary informed that compensatory afforestation lands will be identified and weekly review meetings with the officials concerned would be held to complete the Forest clearances in stipulated time.

Shanti Kumari, Special Chief Secretary, EF&ST, Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary, TR&B, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, PR&RD, Sobha, PCCF, Dobriyal, PCCF (SF), Sanjeev Rao, EnC, PR, Satish, Chief Engineer, R&B (LWE), and other officials attended the video conference.