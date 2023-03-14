Hyderabad: Former CBI director passes away

Hyderabad: Former Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) Director and Minister in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh K Vijaya Rama Rao (85) passed away on Monday. He was admitted to a corporate hospital after he suffered a serious health ailment. Doctors said that Rao died while undergoing treatment in the evening.

Belonging to 1959 IPS batch, he has worked in various capacities in erstwhile AP and at the Centre. He was also the Hyderabad city Police Commissioner in the early 1980s. He served as CBI director during Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's regime and investigated many cases like the Hawala scam, Babri Masjid case, Mumbai bomb blasts and others.

Vijayarama Rao, who completed his LLB while in service, wrote a book titled- 'Police Manual' after his superannuation. He served as the Minister of Roads and Buildings in Chief Minister N Chandrababu's cabinet in erstwhile AP. After the formation of Telangana state, he joined the TRS party.