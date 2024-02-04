Hyderabad: Free guidance offered at Global Edu Fair 24

Hyderabad: Over 1000 students were offered free guidance at the Global Edu Fair 24 organised by Ivy Overseas.

Delegates from more than 100 universities across the globe came together under one roof to guide youngsters aspiring to study abroad, at the event held at Banjara Hills on Saturday.

According to organisers, students and their parents were counselled about the courses, educational opportunities and scores to be achieved to clear various entrance tests, in leading universities abroad.

The students cleared their doubts about choosing the right destination, institution and programme, scope of part-time work and post study work advice.

Also, clarifications were given about educational loan and health insurance provision, which were raised during the interactions with University delegates. Ivy MDs Giri Srinivasa Rao Bongarala and Ram Bongarala said that it is very useful for students to learn about higher education opportunities abroad through such awareness conferences.

Besides the most preferred destinations like the USA, the students enquired about the educational opportunities and the status of the universities based in countries including Australia, UK, Canada, New Zealand, Ireland and cleared their doubts.

With its eight branches spread across the Telugu states including four in Hyderabad alone, Ivy Overseas is one of the few study visa experts which is regularly holding Educational fairs across different Cities.

On Sunday, Ivy overseas will be holding its next fair at Vizag.