Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital receives oxygen supplies

Musheerabad: As part of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDOs ) sustained efforts to help meet the urgent requirement of Oxygen supply at hospitals and medical institutions MSR Prasad, Director General, Missiles and Strategic Systems handed over 50 oxygen cylinders to Gandhi Hospital on Sunday in the presence of Union Minister of State Kishan Reddy.

"These cylinders are of 46.7 liters water capacity each and can be pressurised upto 150 bars. Hence each of these cylinders can store 7,000 liters of Oxygen. These cylinders are high pressure seamless cylinders certified by Bureau of Indian Standards and approved by PESA (Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organisation), Government of India, "said senior official, Defence wing, Hyderabad.