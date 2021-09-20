Hyderabad: Ganesh nimarjan underway on tank bund

Ganesh nimarjan is still underway on the tank bund as the rains delayed process of idol immersion here on the tank bund.



On Sunday, thousands of Ganesh idols turned up for the immersion despite the rains. NTR Marg and tank bund witnessed the crowd with thousands of Ganesh idols ready for the immersion.

The immersion is being carried out with the help of 15 cranes on tank bund, 10 on NTR Marg, 9 on PV Marg. The police have taken measures for the immersion of idols above 10-feet on the tank bund while the idols below 10-feet are being allowed for immersion on NTR Marg.