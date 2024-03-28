Hyderabad: Gang of mobile snatchers held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police apprehended seven members, including five Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) members of a gang involved in mobile phone snatching.

The arrested persons were Kante Jhonson, alias Kongti Johnson (20), Mohd Sohail (20), and five CCLs. They were arrested during the vehicle check at Chilkalguda X Roads, Gopalapuram. The police recovered one auto rickshaw and six mobile phones from their possession. The police reported that they received a written complaint in Telugu from Roshan Kumar Gupta, who hails from Jharkhand and works as a cook at Pista House on SD Road in Secunderabad. On March 23, while walking to his room via Clock Tower in Secunderabad, at approximately 1:30 am, Roshan Kumar Gupta was approached by the accused individuals in an auto-rickshaw from behind. One person seated in the back snatched his Redmi Note 7 Pro mobile phone, and they quickly sped away towards Secunderabad railway station. Following the complaint, the police registered a case and investigated.

On March 25, the Gopalapuram crime team apprehended a gang of seven members during a vehicle check. The accused individuals confessed to committing offences in various areas, including near Clock Tower in Secunderabad, Bowenpally, Balanagar, Fatehnagar Bridge, Balanagar, and Begumpet. The police said they committed the offences by using the stolen auto rickshaw.