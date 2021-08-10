Hyderabad: Gas pipeline at entrance of colonies draws residents' ire

Attapur: Irked over a huge gas pipeline at the very entrance of their colonies, the residents of several localities on Attapur road under PVNR Expressway Rajendranagar, has up their ante against the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporatio (GHMC) officials and the authorities of Bhagya Nagar Gas Agency. As the falstaffian steel pipe – purportedly placed by the agency, has blocked their entrance besides causing inconvenience the commuters.



Cherry on the top is that the high mast lights clinging onto expressway pillars too became defunct, following which people tend to miss the pipe which then leads to accidents.

MohdKhaleel, a local trader facing inconvenience due to the existence of the pipeline, said, "By way of welding the joints of around 40 feet long steel pipes one after another, that goes on for two months, they have made it a single pipe of a length of around 320 feet. This pipe was placed wayside of the road close to the entrance of several streets from pillar number 268 to 272 at Attapur.

One of the streets has a hospital with post covid-care facility and the associate ambulances frequently shuttle to and from the hospital carrying patients. However, due to appearing of a huge pipeline over the road on to the entrance, the ambulances face inconvenience and forced to take a U-turn from an unmetteled road to reach the hospital."

"There are around 150 houses in colonies like Sridevi Colony, Weaker Section Colony and University View Colony standing wayside of the road where the steel pipe was placed. Earlier, we have been able to move into our streets easily with just an edge of the road, but ever since the steel pipe was placed before the entrance of the colony streets we are not able to reach our houses seamlessly and were forced to take a u-turn from few meters away to mark into our own colonies. Neither the GHMC officials' nor are the agency authorities empathetic towards the issue faced by the local people due to placing of huge and lengthy pipe on the colony approach," rued Mohd.Shakerullah, a resident of Siridevi Colony, Attapur.

"We are unaware of such issues cropping up in that particular area due to placing of gas pipe on the surface of the road. The gas pipe line works are being carried out by the Bhagya Nagar Gas Agency and to our knowledge the works are near completion. The agency will complete the work by the month end," informed Venkobha, Assistant Engineer GHMC Circle No.11, Rajendranagar.