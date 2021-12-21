Hyderabad: Genome sequencing lab at Gandhi Hospital soon

Hyderabad: With the rising Omicron cases and the absence of a dedicated centre to diagnose for the new variant of the corona virus, the State government has decided to set up a genome sequencing laboratory at the Gandhi Hospital by the end of December or by the first week of January.



According to the State Health department officials, the laboratory will be set up in coordination with the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB). An further to perform tests, a team of experts from the Health department has also been sent to CCMB for training in genome sequencing. Currently, RT-PCR test samples are being collected and sent to the CCMB.

Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, Dr M Raja Rao said, "Soon the genome sequencing laboratory will be set up at Gandhi Hospital along with full-fledged facility for treating Omicron-infected persons." It can be recalled that with the private hospitals in the State lacking necessary facilities to Omicron cases, they are being referred to Gandhi.

However, with the absence of genome sequencing laboratory at the hospital, the samples are being sent to CCMB and this is leading to delay in ascertaining with what variant of coronavirus the patient is infected with and thereby delaying the treatment process. To address all these issues, now a genome sequencing lab would be set up at Gandhi to deliver faster results besides required treatment to the infected persons.