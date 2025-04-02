Hyderabad: German woman sexually assaulted

Hyderabad: A German woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of men at Pahadishareef on the city suburbs. Though the details of the time and date of the incident were yet to be known, it happened when the young woman had gone to meet her friend in Meerpet.

According to the sources, she was offered a lift by a car driver near Manda Mallamma Garden in Champapet in Kanchanbagh. There were already other men in the car. On reaching near Pahadishareef, the men misbehaved and sexually assaulted her on a secluded road. The woman, however, escaped and approached the Meerpet police, who have booked a case and transferred it to the Pahadishareef police on jurisdiction basis.