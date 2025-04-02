Live
- Rakul Preet Singh advocates respectful dressing for temple visits
- Summer fashion trends: What’s in store for 2025
- Nara Lokesh to Inaugurate Biogas Plant in Kanigiri, Prakasam District
- Trump will address ‘decades of unfair trade’ with reciprocal tariffs
- Protest at Jantar Mantar today seeking Telangana BC quota Bill implementation
- Worshiping Maa Ambe during Navratri makes all devotees emotional: PM Modi
- Send report immediately on Kancha Gachibowli lands, orders Union Ministry
- Naupada-Paralakhemundi rail line of PLR completes 125 years
- UoH land row echoes in Parl
- Cong MLC slams KTR’s double standards over UoH protest
Hyderabad: German woman sexually assaulted
Highlights
Hyderabad: A German woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of men at Pahadishareef on the city suburbs. Though the details of the time and...
Hyderabad: A German woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of men at Pahadishareef on the city suburbs. Though the details of the time and date of the incident were yet to be known, it happened when the young woman had gone to meet her friend in Meerpet.
According to the sources, she was offered a lift by a car driver near Manda Mallamma Garden in Champapet in Kanchanbagh. There were already other men in the car. On reaching near Pahadishareef, the men misbehaved and sexually assaulted her on a secluded road. The woman, however, escaped and approached the Meerpet police, who have booked a case and transferred it to the Pahadishareef police on jurisdiction basis.
Next Story