Hyderabad: GHMC begins works on Fox Sagar nala to tackle flooding

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up the Fox Sagar Lake renovation and surplus nala repair works under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) at a cost of Rs 95 crore.

The overflowing of water in the nala had caused flooding of nearby areas during 2020 torrential rains in the city, and to address this issue, the officials of GHMC and other concerned departments have deliberated on initiating nala works through SNDP. The works also include the development of Fox Sagar Lake.

Municipal Corporation Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, who inspected the works on Tuesday said, "During heavy rains, low-lying areas were getting inundated and several houses were getting affected due to flooding caused by Fox Sagar Lake. The GHMC is now paying prior attention to such inundation issues and taking up nala-widening works."

Of the 60 development works that were sanctioned with the fund allocation of Rs 858 crore in the first phase, 37 works were in progress and the remaining 23 works to be taken up in surrounding municipalities, informed the officials. They further added that the Fox Sagar surplus course channel restoration was carried out and the Sagar's sluice valve to chemical nala was also being repaired by the GHMC engineers.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department has directed the GHMC to complete the works by May-end.