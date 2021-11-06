Hyderabad: GHMC builds multi-level function halls, modern cemeteries

Hyderabad: As part of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) plan to construct multi-level function halls and modern cemeteries in the city in a phased manner, the civic body took up construction of 14 multi-level function halls at different parts of the city with a cost of Rs 34 crore.

Among these, construction of eight function halls at a cost of Rs 23.73 crore was finished at Bansilalpet, Boiguda, Chaitanya Nagar, Seethaphalmandi, Ramanthapur, LB Nagar etc.

According to the officials, another two function halls were at final stage of completion and construction of four other was at initial stage.

The civic body also developing modern graveyards at different parts of the city, with facilities like cremation platforms, ash storage, prayer hall, waiting area, sitting room, electrification etc.

In the first phrase, the civic body developed 24 modern graveyards with a cost of Rs 24.13 crore and in the second phrase, nine graveyards were developed with Rs 21.32 crore. Out of these, works of three graveyards were finished and the remaining were at final stage.