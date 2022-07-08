Hyderabad: GHMC cell to receive citizens complaints on streetlights

Hyderabad: The Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has set up a separate grievance cell for efficient maintenance of streetlights installed in its limits, to overcome defects and issues in LED streetlights.

The streetlight management and EESL officials conducted an awareness programme for all assistant engineers (AEs) of the Electricity department. Representatives of EESL said the installation of streetlights with LED bulbs have increased in GHMC limits.

The Electricity department will receive complaints from people through e-mail also through a special mobile application and toll-free number to solve their problems. The EESL has set up EESL application, a toll-free number 1800-180-3580, e-mail ID help [email protected] web portal support.eeslindia.org where citizens can register their grievances related to streetlights.

"If streetlights are not properly maintained or if they are burnt out, steps are taken to replace them as soon as a complaint is received," said EESL officials.

They said this will help provide better services to the city dwellers. With app developed by EESL, everyone can download the app on their cell phone and lodge complaints on maintenance of LED lights. Superintending Engineer Srinivas, EE Mamata, deputy executive engineers, assistant engineers, representatives of EESL Package Agency and others participated in the programme.