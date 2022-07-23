Hyderabad: GHMC checks flooding in Al-Jubail colony

Hyderabad: Residents of one of the worst rain-affected areas of Al-Jubail colony in Falaknuma are now free from strife, as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has solved the flooding issue in the area. The retaining wall worth Rs six crore has been constructed in Falaknuma and the nala has also been extended by demolishing the encroachments.

The water flowing from Ali Nagar in Bandlaguda to Falaknuma bridge covering the areas Al-Jubail colony, Hashamabad, Ali Nagar, Ghazi-e-Millat Colony were the worst affected during rains.

Residents felt that it was a great risk to reside in the area as there was huge inundation and the entire ground floor of the houses used to get submerged. But there was no water inundation issue faced in the recent rains as the civic body assured zero inundation in the area.

After the floods, the GHMC's Town Planning wing took up the demolishing works of nala encroachments. "The wing had identified a total of 36 structures which were encroached and were demolished from the stretch of nala coming from Ali Nagar in Bandlaguda to Falaknuma bridge in the inner ring road. To ensure that no flooding and nala overflow issue takes place, the nala retaining wall works worth Rs six crore was constructed," said the officer at Town Planning wing, GHMC Charminar zone.

This area was the worst affected in the last two monsoons. The area dotted with several multi-storied buildings, the colony was much sought for its proximity to the main road. But that has changed now.

"Now the nala has been extended and the retaining wall was also established. We residents hope that now there will not be an overflow of water and flooding in the area," hoped Mohammed Ahmed, a resident.

"The residents staying in the ground floor were badly hit as water used to enter their homes causing huge damage, forcing them to shift from that place. Many buildings were vacant in the rainy season, but after the civic body took up works people did not vacate their houses," added Ahmed.