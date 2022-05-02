Hyderabad: GHMC collects record Rs 742.41 cr property tax

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has collected a record Rs 742.41 crore under its 'Early Bird' scheme in this financial year. On Saturday which was the last day for the scheme, Rs 100.38 crore was collected, the highest amount of property tax collected in a single day by GHMC till date.

The scheme, which commenced on April 1 and concluded on April 30, offered a five per cent rebate on property tax to building owners. This financial year, the civic body had set a target of Rs 600 crore, but the collections surpassed the estimates to set a new record.