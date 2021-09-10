Hyderabad: GHMC gets cracking on missing link road works

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up the work of missing link roads under phase II, to improve road connectivity and to provide better infrastructure facilities to the citizens.



While the GHMC has already taken up four missing link roads, more are proposed soon. The four missing link roads are of total length of 6.38 km. They are: Alkapur township to radial road five at Narsingi (0.75 km), at corridor 153 widening of link from Dollar Hill to Neknampur road (1.74 km).

Another link road is leading to corridor 39B from the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to Lanco Hills Junction of 2.35 km and Narsingi to Puppalaguda road at a length of 1.17 km, including retaining walls. Another link road is at corridor 39D from Indian School of Business to American Consulate (0.37 km.

According to sources, recently a meeting of the officials of the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd and GHMC was held with Special Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, in the chair, on work of missing link roads of phase II In the first phase 37 missing link roads were taken up. Of them 22 were finished. The civic body officials have targeted to finish them by end of this year.

Completion of the missing link roads will improve traffic operations at major corridors and shortens the travel distance to commuters and results in economic growth for commercial establishments and value for properties.

According to the sources, more phase two roads will be taken up in the financial year 2021-22. In the second phase, the civic body is likely to take up roads of a total length of 17.34 km at a cost of Rs 70 crore. They are Nallagandla Ratnadeep tower to GHMC Serilingampally Zonal office, Bachupally (Vikas School) to Nizampet.

Recently, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao had thrown open five missing link roads which connect vital stretches in and around the IT hub.