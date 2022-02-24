Hyderabad: GHMC opens multiple bank a/cs in defiance of govt rule

Hyderabad: The number of bank accounts being opened by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in various banks of the city is increasing every year. The municipal corporation is opening multiple bank accounts by violating the government regulations to have limited accounts. The GHMC has six zonal offices and 30 circle offices, but there are 251 bank accounts of the civic body.

After the Telugu Academy fraud, the State Finance Department has recently issued key regulations to be followed by all the government departments. As per rules, bank accounts must be opened only in those banks which are already working with the government. The rule also says that details of bank accounts and fixed deposits (FDs) must be submitted to the Finance Department from time to time.

Clear instructions were given by the Department that no government agency or department should open savings and current accounts in more than three banks.

According to the official data of the corporation, the GHMC head office has 132 accounts, the Khairtabad zone office, Secunderabad zone office, Serilingampally zone office, Kukatpally zone office has 19 each, LB Nagar zone office 22, and Charminar zone office has 21. A total of 251 bank accounts are of the GHMC. When asked about multiple bank accounts the GHMC official said "We will look into the government order and make a decision soon."