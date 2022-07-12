Hyderabad: GHMC paces up monsoon works to prevent flooding in Tolichowki

Hyderabad: To prevent flooding in various areas under Tolichowki, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has paced up the monsoon works in lakes and nalas. New outlet at Jamali Kunta, from Golf Course for free passage of Storm water works has being revamped which would prevent water logging in various colonies in Tolichowki. With incessant rains, special monsoon teams were also standby in various locations to prevent any outward incidents.

To address the issue of flooding in several areas the stormwater drain network in Tolichowki is being revamped. In the last few years, heavy rains have been lashing the city within a short span, resulting in floods in several localities including Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Karwan, Nanal Nagar, and Hakeempet in Karwan. Residents especially residing near Balakapur nala, Shah Hatim Lake are forced to live with excess floodwater from nala causing huge damage to their property every year. Nearly five residential colonies abutting the nala gets inundated during heavy rains. However, the residents heaved a sigh of relief as the GHMC has taken up works to prevent flooding. According to Karwan MLA, most of the colonies under Tolichowki division including the Nanal Nagar, Hakeempetkunta, Nizam colony areas were suffering from inundation.

"After the October 2021 floods, Minister K T Rama Rao along with AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi visited Nadeem Colony, Jamali Kunta, Tolichowki and surroundings and assured works to prevent flooding. A plan was developed for an additional outlet for free passage of stormwater via Jamali Kunta. Works taken up by GHMC in this area have been completed and remaining works are pending for approval from Archaeological Survey of India," said Kausar Mohiuddin.

"We have also reached out to ASI for permission and are hopeful of receiving permission from them at the earliest," he added. Monsoon emergency teams of the GHMC were on standby as per the orders. Teams were deployed in Nadeem Colony, Bal Reddy Nagar, Shah Hatim Lake, Nanal Nagar and other areas.

The teams pumped out water from low lying areas and main roads while tree branches that fell on the roads were also removed. These teams have been divided into static labour teams, mini-mobile teams and emergency mobile teams. Two boats were also provided in Tolichowki for emergencies.