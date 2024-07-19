Hyderabad: GHMC ramps up ops to swat mosquito menace

Targeting areas with high mosquito menace for operations

Using drones to spray chemicals in lakes

Releasing ‘oil balls’ to control mosquito breeding

Awareness programmes conducted in schools, colleges

Special focus on areas near water bodies and nalas

Coordination between entomology and sanitation departments

Door-to-door awareness in 4,846 colonies

Directive to inspect garbage collection for irregularities

Hyderabad: Targeting areas with the most mosquito menace, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s entomology department is undertaking large-scale anti-mosquito operations to mitigate vector-borne diseases. Anti-larval operations and Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities are also releasing ‘oil balls’, spraying chemicals through drones in lakes to control the mosquito menace.

To prevent the spread of waterborne diseases across Greater Hyderabad, the GHMC undertook a wide-scale awareness programme. Hans India has been highlighting the issue of mosquito menace in the city. On Wednesday, Hans India published a report titled ‘Mosquito menace stings city as breeding grounds increase’ and mentioned that following rains, there has been an increase in mosquito menace in parts of the city, especially in the areas located near water bodies and open nalas. There has been an increase in mosquitoes due to water stagnation, sewage overflow, and stench emanating from the water bodies.

According to the GHMC, special measures are being taken to prevent mosquitoes. From school children to households, the field-level officers and other staff are educating the citizens about the diseases caused by mosquitoes, and the preventive measures to be taken.

Moreover, for the control of dengue, malaria, and chickenpox cases, officers of the entomology and sanitation wing are coordinating to prevent the spread. On Thursday, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata held a meeting with the Zonal Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, UCD, Health, Chief Entomology, and Call Centre OSD. She ordered the officers to visit at field level and take preventive measures, especially in slums.

“The officers of all the departments have coordinated for the field-level visits and were asked to focus on anti-larval operations.

To educate people, IEC programmes are being conducted in the hotspot areas where there is the most mosquito menace. Besides, oil balls are being released in lakes and ponds,” she added.

Also, every Friday is observed as a dry day, and a demonstration is given to the students along with biology teachers in each government and private schools and college on the prevention of mosquitoes and diseases. The officers have created awareness in over 2,262 schools, and 232 colleges so far.

Moreover, there are 4,846 colonies across GHMC; as per the population, each officer is responsible for two to three colonies.

The team conducts door-to-door awareness programmes, especially in mosquito-breeding areas. Fogging and anti-larval operations were also taken up. The officers, in collaboration with Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs), take measures to prevent diseases related to mosquitoes.

Amrapali Kata on Thursday directed the sanitation wing to inspect circle and zone-wise for garbage collection by the Swachh Autos. She asked them to take action in cases of irregularities.