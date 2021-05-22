Hyderabad: GHMC renovates 11 government hospitals

Adarshnagar: As part of the fever survey, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has renovated 11 major State-run hospitals in the city.

According to GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, 11 major hospitals under the civic body limits have been cleaned and light facilities created. Waste material and old furniture have been removed.

The corporation completed its first phase of survey on Friday.

The second phase will be started soon. Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a video conference with the district collectors, police officials, civic authorities and SPs. Lokesh Kumar, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, and Hyderabad Collector Shweta Mohanti attended the conference from GHMC head office.

At the virtual meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the lockdown restrictions must be strictly enforced in the city. He asked officials to ensure that none should be on streets, except those who have obtained permission after 10 am. The CM directed that all hospitals need to be cleaned and full-fledged lighting set up.

Lokesh Kumar said so far 2.68 lakh persons in City have been tested by the survey teams, through all government hospitals and 'basti dawakahnas'. Medical kits were provided free to those having fever.

Mahanti assured there was no shortage of oxygen supply in City. "Currently 5,800 oxygen cylinders were available, while only 5,000 were required. She said around 720 teams in Hyderabad and 435 in Medchal were conducting the survey. "In collaboration with GHMC, all major hospitals have been cleaned and adequate lighting has been provided," the collector added.