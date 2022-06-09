Hyderabad: GHMC staff inspects Bolarum area

Hyderabad: Taking a serious note of the report published by The Hans India on June 8 (Dog menace dogs Bolarum dwellers), the GHMC officials immediately inspected the area on Wednesday. They said an awareness drive will be taken up there for not throwing trash on roads.

A GHMC official said "After the news was published in The Hans India, we immediately inspected the area, as the Bolarum area comes under the jurisdiction of SCB which is neighbouring to the Alwal circle of Kukatpally GHMC zone. The SCB veterinary wing and GHMC are working for controlling stray dogs by adopting animal birth control programme and anti-Rabies vaccination to minimise the canine menace.

Regarding dumping of garbage on roads, he said, it has been taken to the notice of GHMC sanitation wing, Awal as well as the SCB. An awareness drive will be taken up to educate citizens not to dump garbage on roads.

The dog squad team informed the local public the contact phone numbers of officials/staff/driver of the dog van for intimation on dog menace.