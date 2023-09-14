Hyderabad: GHMC standing committee approves 10 projects

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation standing committee led by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi focused on development projects and approved 10 proposals during its meeting on Wednesday.

The committee approved alienated land about an acre (4850 sq yd) in Serilingampally mandal at survey no 34 for the construction of an animal shelter and cattle hospital in the CSR activity, and the Ranky Foundation came forward to undertake the land with their own funds. Moreover, the committee approves the agreement to the Zonal Commissioner for the establishment of the hospital within a period of six months from the date of agreement in the year 2023-24.

The committee approves the project for the construction of a box drain, VDCC road from the DRDL defense wall to Maqbool Pawn Shop, adjacent to Bismillah Hotel M block, C block through reach-1 in Hafiz Baba Nagar, Chandrayanagutta and construction of box drain and VDCC road from DRDL wall to Maqbool Hotel in Chandrayanagutta Hafiz Baba Nagar through reach-2.

Corridor 99 missing link through road development plan to widen 18 feet road over closed river via water treatment plan to report to the government including in the master plan, the committee approved the land acquisition of 21 properties for the project.

The committee also approved the construction of a multi-purpose function hall in the G+2 building with facilities including a dining hall, lift, toilets, and compound wall in circle 17th ward number 100, Kailash Nagar, at an estimated cost of Rs 3.3 lakh.

For the development and conservation of Maisamma Kunta in Manikonda Survey No 193 of Gandipet mandal to be undertaken by Divya Sri Tech Park Private Limited with their own funds through CSR activities.

The Mayor highlighted the issue of dumping construction waste on roads, footpaths, nalas water bodies, and other unauthorised places and asked the corporators to create awareness among them not to dump construction waste. She also asked to start the distribution of eco-friendly Ganesh idols made of clay.

GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose said that for dumping construction and demolition waste two temporary points have been set up for each zone to prevent dumping in unauthorised places. He said that 3.10 lakh idols made of clay will be distributed by the GHMC and 90,000 by the Pollution Control Board, a total of 4 lakh idols will be distributed on this occasion. Over 3,000 idols will be distributed in each ward from the ward office from September 15.