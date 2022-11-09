Hyderabad: GHMC Standing Committee approves six proposals

Hyderabad: The GHMC Standing Committee on Wednesday, with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, in the chair, approved six development proposals. The meeting, attended by 12 standing committee members, the GHMC Commissioner and senior officials, discussed various civic issues and pending development works taken up by the civic body.

The committee approved all six projects which include diversion of the sewer line in Hafizpet village, Serilingampally mandal, Ranga Reddy district (Rs 2.3 crore sanctioned). Another sewage work, diversion of drains, at a large pond in Khajaguda village, Serilingampally mandal, worth Rs 2.95 crore.

As part of land acquisition to widen road by 30 meters, ten properties will be taken over from Gopanpally to Husman Nagar via Taj Nagar (survey no 124 and 262). The civic body agreed to pay 60 per cent compensation to the landowner to develop the 1560 sq. yard open land at 93/A (as Bathukamma platform) at Mailardevpally, Rajendranagar mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), ICICI Foundation will sign an MoU with ICICI Foundation, GHMC, for restoration, beautification and maintenance of Bairamalguda Maddelakunta pond with community partnership for two years.

The committee approved for submission AC finance budget estimates for 2023-24 by the GHMC commissioner, revised budget estimates for 2022-23, budget highlights vide U/S 184 of the GHMC Act 1955, U/S 182.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, CE Project Devanand, Additional Commissioners B Santosh Saroja, Vijayalakshmi, Jayaraj Kennedy were present.