Hyderabad: GHMC summer camps to begin from April 25

GHMC
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Highlights

Hyderabad: After a gap of two years, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) summer coaching camps will be held from April 25 to May 31 in various sports disciplines. The camps could not be held during the last two years due to Covid pandemic.

The GHMC will hold camps for those in the 6-16 year age group at playgrounds, sports complexes.

The camps will be inaugurated by the GHMC Mayor, Deputy Mayor and corporators at various GHMC grounds and stadia.

