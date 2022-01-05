Hyderabad: GHMC to add 32 Rs 5 meal Annapurna canteens

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) which is serving hot and hygienic meals for Rs 5 through Annapurna centres is adding another 32 Annapurna canteens in Hyderabad. These canteens will provide facilities like seating arrangements, proper illumination, good interiors and ventilation.

According to the GHMC officials, in the 2020-21, 1,76,14,332 people have been provided with Rs 5 meals with quality safe food through Annapurna Centres.

The canteens will be developed at a cost of Rs 10 lakh.