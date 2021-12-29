Hyderabad: GHMC to provide meals, toilet facility to Army recruitment candidates

Hyderabad: For the first time the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be providing two-time meals and mobile toilet facilities to the candidates appearing for the Indian Army recruitment drive in the Karwan constituency.

According to the Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin more than 1,500 candidates visit the army area in Karwan. The candidates face many difficulties as they line up for hours outside the entrance of the military area for the recruitment process with no food, water or toilet facilities.

The MLA submitted a representation to the GHMC officials requesting to provide facilities, after which the Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner sanctioned meals and mobile toilets facilities to the candidates from Tuesday till January 6, 2022, at Bapu Ghat in the Langer Houz area.

On the first day of recruitment drive the GHMC officials along with Karwan MLA and Langer Houz Corporator Wajji Uz Zama distributed the meal to the candidates. Further, to continue the food distribution drive for nine days, volunteers have been deployed to assist and oversee the arrangements. The GHMC has also installed mobile toilets and shelter arrangements for the convenience of candidates.