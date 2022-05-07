Hyderabad: GHMC to survey low-lying areas in Karwan

Hyderabad: In order to prevent water-logging in low-lying areas of the Karwan constituency, a team of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Khairatabad Zone, will survey the areas and other locations. It will submit the cost of work to be taken up to provide permanent relief to residents from flooding.

On Friday AIMIM Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin met the GHMC Zonal Commissioner of Khairtabad and discussed proposals for box-type drains at various locations. They include near Samrath Function Hall in Langar Houz, Tallagadda, Girkapalli, Sanjay Nagar and Pensionpura.

According to the MLA, the construction of new box type drains will avoid overflowing and water-logging during heavy rain. During the meeting he also discussed on proposed box-type drains at Priyadarshin School, Pransth Nagar. He requested the ZC to initiate the work as soon as possible.

The constituency in the last two years faced heavy flooding destroying houses and causing severe financial loss to residents of Karwan. There are several low-lying areas and colonies where the old storm water drains require replacement.