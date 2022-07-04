Hyderabad: Golconda area hospital to sport new look soon

Hyderabad: After years of neglect, the oldest government hospital, the Golconda Area Hospital is finally going to have a new look as the Telangana Health Medical and Family Welfare has sanctioned Rs 1.32 crore for its development which also includes the construction of a separate TB block in the premises.

The hospital was unable to treat patients due to lack of services and funds as the State government completely neglected the hospital.

The hospital is spread over 4.47 acres, its infrastructure includes out-patient block, accident and emergency block along with labs, paying wards and delivery suites/blocks. The other blocks consist of MO quarters and engineering services, a canteen and TB clinic. The entire built-up area is 5447.382 square metres. A large number of patients daily visit the hospital, especially for OPs and maternity services.

According to the hospital staff, there is a requirement of more beds and equipment to treat the growing number of patients. The blocks are reeling under neglect of the Health department. Pregnant women and their family members are facing hardships as there are no CC roads on the hospital premises. After several representations to the authorities finally the works were sanctioned and the hospital would be upgraded.

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin said that the party has been submitting a proposal requesting for the development of Golconda area hospital, after which the Telangana Health Medical and Family Welfare sanctioned Rs 1.32 crore for the various development works of the hospital.

"The works include the repair works of OP and RMO buildings, construction of a separate TB block with Rs 18.26 lakh, construction of a parking shed, compound wall and electrical installation across the building and laying of CC roads," added Kausar.

He said that due to lack of budget these works were pending for the last several months causing inconvenience to patients and hospital staff.

"Listing out the various pending works, I also approached the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, commissioner and requested them to take up the development works.

Soon the work would be taken up and all facilities will be available for the patients."