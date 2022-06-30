Hyderabad: Golconda Bonalu to begin today, devotees to worship Goddess Jagadambika

The festival of Bonalu, which showcases the cultural traditions of Telangana, is going to start from today. The fervour marked across the bastis and colonies of Hyderabad on the Bonalu festival in the month of Ashadam. The Bonalu festivities begin with the first puja of Golconda Goddess Jagadambika. As part of this puja, the first Nazar Bonam will be presented to the goddess, which will be taken to Golconda Fort in a huge procession from Langer House chowrasta. The procession starts at 1 pm and reaches the temple on the fort at 8 pm.



The State Endowments Minister Indirakaran Reddy and another minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will present silk robed to Goddess on the occasion at 12 noon at Langer House Chowrasta followed by procession.



On Wednesday, senior officials of various departments visited Langer House and Golconda areas to review the arrangements. With the Golconda Bona Fair taking place in full swing after the Corona, there is a chance that millions will gather from all over the state. Jagadambika Ellamma Temple Trust Chairman Vavilala Maheshwar said that all facilities are being provided to the devotees without any havoc.