Hyderabad: Golconda hospital all set for a facelift

Hyderabad: After several representations to the State Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary, Health about the need for improving infrastructure at Area Hospital in Golconda and a story published by The Hans India highlighting the woes of patients, the State government sanctioned 130 oxygen beds, an oxygen plant, an X-ray machine and 10 ventilator beds to the Golconda hospital.

On November 19, The Hans India in its city pages published the story that read 'Golconda Hospital starved of funds, patients hit hard' highlighting the plight of patients due to lack of proper facilities owing to fund crunch. Soon, the State government provided the medical equipment to the hospital and these facilities are ready to be inaugurated.

On Monday, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin along Superintendent of the Golconda hospital, Regional Medical Officer and a team of doctors, inspected the emergency and the oxygen-bed wards.

The MLA said that very soon the new facility would be inaugurated and opened for the patients.