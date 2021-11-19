Hyderabad: Golconda hospital starved of funds, patients hit hard

Hyderabad: After the lockdown, restrictions have been lifted in government-run hospitals which were being utilised as Covid care facilities and later as vaccination centres. They have been directed to restart the out-patient and other services. But the area hospital in Golconda is unable to treat patients as it is facing a crisis due to lack of budget for almost two years.



The oldest government hospital authorities have informed the State government that it is unable to treat patients for want of funds.

The hospital is spread over in a 4.47 acres; its infrastructure includes out-patient block, accident and emergency block along with labs, paying wards and delivery suites/blocks. The other blocks consist of MO quarters and engineering services, a canteen and TB clinic. The entire built-up area is 5447.382 square metres. A large number of patients daily visit the hospital, especially for OP s and maternity services.

It requires more beds and equipment to treat the growing number of patients. According to the staff, a few accident cases come to the emergency block, but they are not attended to as there is not enough equipment and medicines to treat cases. Later they are referred to Osmania Hospital.

The other blocks are reeling under neglect of the Health department. Pregnant women and their family members are facing hardships as there are no CC roads on the hospital premises.

"The Golconda area hospital still is in old condition with no modern facilities and no development work," said Shakera Begum, a patient. After receiving complaints from visitors and patients, the Karwan MLA met the Hyderabad Collector seeking funds for development of the hospital. He sought immediate release funds for laying of internal roads and white-washing, pointing out that the infrastructure has become disused with no maintenance for many years.

