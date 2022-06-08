Hyderabad: Good Samaritans chip in to revive lost glory of stepwell

Hyderabad: Apart from addressing the civic issues under the 'Pattana Pragathi' programme of the State government, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Khairatabad zone, has taken up cleaning and removal of debris from a 50 square yard heritage stepwell at Begumpet. The GHMC has also decided to restore the stepwell with support of the residents who will raise funds for its conservation, as it can be a water source.



Residents of Begumpet reached out to Kalpana Ramesh, who heads the social enterprise Rainwater Project, and has been working on restoration of heritage

steps well in the State. After inspecting the well located at Neem Park, Methodist Colony, Begumpet, Kalpana requested the civic body to help the residents revive the well.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ramesh said, "It is a heritage well; it is also a source well, but natural re-charge is not happening with lots of concrete around the well. The well can be brought back by connecting rooftop water from the building so that it does not lose water."

The residents, including Maj.Shiv Kiran, and Gita Dendukuri, retired professor of Agriculture University, have taken initiative to raise funds to revive the well. While Kalpana also decided to give technical support for raising money for conserving the well.

Gita, who has been taking care of the well for 28 years, said recently GHMC Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran, along with the local MLA, had visited the well and promised to restore it and clean pits around it. While the process of assessment of the water recharge structures in the colony is on. Removal of debris has been started under the Pattana Pragathi programme, she added.