Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai furious over no invite to Ambedkar statue unveiling

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan revealed that she was not invited to the unveiling of Ambedkar's statue at Tank Bund in Hyderabad on April 14.

She noted that Ambedkar was a strong advocate for women and women's rights, and found it surprising that a woman Governor would be excluded from the event. As a result, she paid her tributes to Ambedkar at Raj Bhavan.

Governor Tamilisai, along with ICMR-NIN Director Hemalatha, attended a programme as chief guest, where a book titled "Vigyan Shastra in Swatantra Samaram" was launched. The book, authored by KS Shastri and published under the auspices of Vigyan Bharti, reveals hidden historical information that was suppressed during British rule.

The Governor expressed her desire for such books to be made available to young people and shared her satisfaction in collaborating with ICMR for the health of tribal communities.

Although the book is in Telugu, Governor Tamilisai stated her intention to translate it and read it herself.