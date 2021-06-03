Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitates 3 police commissioners

Somajiguda: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday felicitated Commissioners of Police Anjani Kumar(city), Mahesh Bhagwath (Rachakonda) and VC Sajjanar (Cyberabad) for their exemplary services and blood donation activities during the pandemic, at the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations, organised on a low key, at Raj Bhavan. The celebrations coincided with her birthday.

She also honoured military officers A. Joshi, Inderdeep Singh and Indian Red Cross Society representative Dr K Pitchi Reddy, besides Superintendents of Gandhi, Kingkoti and Ayurvedic Hospitals for their invaluable services in treating Corona patients.

Dr. Tamilisai handed over groceries distributed by the Learning Space Foundation. The participants and dignitaries conveyed birthday greetings to her.

Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan, Governor's husband renowned nephrologist Dr. P Soundararajan were present.