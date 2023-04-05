Hyderabad: Grand plans for unveiling tallest Ambedkar statue

Hyderabad: The State Government is making massive arrangements to inaugurate the country's tallest statue. It will be using choppers to shower flowers during the inauguration of the 125-foot-tall bronze statue of Dr B R Ambedkar. Huge cranes will be pressed into service to decorate the statue with garlands made of roses and marigold. Cranes would be used to remove the cloth covering the statue during the inauguration.

Arrangements to distribute one lakh sweet packets and buttermilk for those who would be attending the inaugural function have also been made, according to sources.

Officials told Hans India that the statue would be unveiled in a traditional manner in the presence of Buddhist Monks. Another decision taken was that the government would invite only Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar as chief guest to the programme. These decisions were taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday.

Nearly 35,000 people from 119 Assembly constituencies will be invited to participate in the function. The civic officials were instructed to provide meals and distribute sweets to the participants. Big LED screens will be installed so that a greater number of people can have a glimpse of the statue during the unveiling ceremony.

Special parking facilities for the vehicles which bring people from districts will be made so that there would be no traffic problems for the regular road-users.



The Chief Minister said that the inaugural function will be of 3 hours from 3 pm on April 14. The event will be a historical one. He said befitting tributes will be paid to Ambedkar on this occasion. All Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Secretaries, Secretariat staff, district Collectors HoDs and Corporation Chairpersons will attend the programme.