Hyderabad: Grandeur marks Republic Day fete at Jail Bhavan

Malakpet: On the occasion of 72nd Republic Day celebrations, the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Rajiv Trivedi unfurled the national flag at his office (Jail Bhavan) in Malakpet on Tuesday.

At State Institute of Correctional Services (SICA) Chanchalguda, he attended as chief guest and received guard of Honor. He congratulated the Chief Head Warders V Chandraiah, Gaddam Somashekar Reddy and G Dyanamma who were selected for the President Correctional Service Medal for the year 2021.

Deputy Superintendent of Jails M Krishnamurthy, Cherlapalli Jailor PAC P Ashok Kumar, CP Hyderabad Civil Assistant Surgeon Dr Syed Pasha and other eight officers and staff from remaining jails of Telangana State were awarded with cash reward for best services rendered during the year 2020.

Rajiv Trivedi has appreciated the best efforts made by the Prisons Department, to prevent Covid-19 in Telangana Prisons and emphasized the need of hour to work with commitment to fulfill the objectives of Indian Constitution.

Inspector General of Prisons B Saidaiah, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Hyderabad Range M R Bhaskar, Central Prison Hyderabad Superintendent Dr D Srinivas, Central Prison Cherlapalli Superintendent M Sampath, PAC Cherlapalli Superintendent Dr Dasharath Rami Reddy and other officials and staff were also present.