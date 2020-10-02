Hyderabad: Group of Ministers to pitch for release of IGST dues from Centre

Hyderabad: The Group of Ministers looking after Integrated Goods and Service Taxes (IGST) have agreed to recommend to the Union Government to release IGST dues to the state.

Telangana State Minister for Finance T Harish Rao on Thursday, during a virtual meeting with the GoM, urged the Centre to release Rs 25,058 crore which has been pending for long.

During the meeting, Harish Rao said that the Centre had deposited Rs 13,944 crore of IGST amount in the Consolidated Fund which was meant to be given to the States during 2018-19 financial year. The GoM that the state government had made several requests to the Union Finance Minister as well but still the dues were not cleared, he said.

The Minister suggested that the convenor of the IGST group of ministers and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi should write a letter to the Centre demanding release of the IGST dues and also include the issue in the GST council meeting slated to be held on October 5. All the members of the GoM welcomed the suggestion made by Harish Rao and decided to forward a letter to the council shortly.

He also asked for the release of Rs 1,000 crore as settlement based annual returns under IGST to Telangana in the meeting. State Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Commercial Taxes Commissioner Nitu Kumar and other top Telangana officials were present in the meeting.